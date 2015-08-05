Sworn In Guitarist Zakary Gibson's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: Sworn In guitarist Zakary Gibson

Tips for playing in extreme heat

Make sure you wear sunscreen, because getting burnt is going to hurt you more than anything else. Super important to have a bunch of water on stage as well.

Best live show I’ve ever seen

My first show: System of a Down headlining with the Mars Volta as direct support in 2005. I still have yet to see a show as incredible as either one of their sets.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd

First and foremost just do your best and give it your all. It’s very easy for a crowd to see where your energy is at, and if you’re not stoked to play a show people will see that and in return won’t be stoked to watch you play.

Most fun song to play live

Right now it’s “Sunshine,” and a close second would be “Snake Eyes.”

Most difficult song to play live

We’re playing “Oliolioxinfree” this summer on Mayhem Fest, and that’s definitely our most difficult song. It’s got some very fast riffs. It’s really a fun challenge.

Best song I’ve heard this year

“Inanimate Sensation” by Death Grips. That whole band is doing something more interesting than I’ve heard in a long, long time.

Gear I couldn’t live without

There’s no way I could deal without my King Custom six-string baritone or my Omega cab.

Craziest performance injury

Man, I’ve sprained my knee at least six separate times since our first tour. Be careful of spinning around and how you land!

Here's the video for "Snake Eyes":