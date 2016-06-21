Tal Wilkenfeld Announces Summer Tour Dates

Tal Wilkenfeld has announced a series of upcoming festival performances.

Wilkenfeld will be premeiring music from her as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to be released this fall. The album contains the single, "Corner Painter," which features Blake Mills on guitar and Benmont Tench (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) on keys.

You can check out all of Wilkenfeld's upcoming tour dates below.

Tal Wilkenfeld 2016 Tour Dates:

July 3 Summerfest @ Milwaukee, WI

July 5 Montreal Jazz Festival @ Montreal, QC

July 7 Quebec City Int'l Summer Festival @ Quebec, QC

July 8 Ottawa Blues Festival @ Ottawa, ON

July 10 Vancouver Island Musicfest @ Vancouver, BC