There's a Rumored Release Date for Metallica's New Album

Germany’s biggest daily newpaper claims to know the release date of the new Metallica album.

According to Bild, the band's still-untitled 10th studio album could arrive October 14. That said, Universal Music, which distributes Metallica’s music overseas, hasn't confirmed that date, or any other date for that matter.

Frontman James Hetfield has already hinted that the album will drop this autumn. “We’re mixing it now, so hopefully by fall it’ll be out and hitting people’s ears,” he said in a recent interview. “We’re super stoked about it. It’s been a long time coming, and, you know, this is what we do. We love playing, and the next album is exactly what it’s supposed to be, so we’re excited about it.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich also has promised Metal Forces that the record will be recorded, mixed and mastered this summer—which leaves the fall as a logical release "season."

The band's upcoming album is the long-awaited followup to 2008's Death Magnetic, which was the followup to 2003's St. Anger.