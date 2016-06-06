Below, check out a recently posted (April 18) video by Jared Dines, a multi-instrumentalist with a popular YouTube channel (He has about 765,000 followers as of this writing).

The clip is called "Things Guitar Store Employees Say."

Says Dines in the video description,, "This is merely for satire and does not reflect the actual business ethic of guitar stores and their employees."

Even though we've heard only about 17 of these things in our local guitar shops, it's a pretty entertaining video. We've also included the bloopers (bottom video)! Check 'em out—and be sure to tell us your favorite of these lines or share your own guitar-store anecdotes.