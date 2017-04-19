Todd Rundgren and Joe Satriani Team Up for "This Is Not a Drill"

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Joe Satriani))

Todd Rundgren and Joe Satriani have teamed up on a new song, “This Is Not a Drill.” The track, which you can hear below, is from Rundgren's new album, White Knight.

The album, which is slated for a May 12 release, also features guest appearances by Joe Walsh, Trent Reznor, Donald Fagen and others.

“It’s easy to get used to playing to your own audience, even if you’re absorbing and experimenting with new ideas,” Rundgren said. “I wanted to collaborate not just for the musical possibilities, but also to play for new audiences and expose my fans to the range of artists I enjoy working with.”

You can check out White Knight's complete track list below. The album is available for preorder right here.

White Knight Track List

1. "Come"

2. "Got Your Back," KK Watson w/Dam Funk

3. "Chance for Us," Daryl Hall w/Bobby Strickland

4. "Fiction"

5. "Beginning (Of the End)," John Boutte

6. "Tin Foil Hat," Donald Fagen

7. "Look at Me," Michael Holman

8. "Let's Do This," Moe Berg

9. "Sleep," Joe Walsh

10. "That Could Have Been Me," Robyn

11. "Deaf Ears," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

12. "Naked & Afraid," Bettye LaVette

13. "Buy My T"

14. "Wouldn’t You Like to Know," Rebop Rundgren

15. "This Is Not a Drill," Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton