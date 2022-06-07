Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren announce Celebrating David Bowie 2022 North American tribute tour

Electric guitar wizard Adrian Belew and Todd Rundgren will lead a North American David Bowie tribute tour this fall.

Titled Celebrating David Bowie, the trek is set to begin on October 6 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California and will cover much of the continent before ending with a November 13 gig at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anchored by Belew and Rundgren, the tour will also feature Narada Michael Walden bass guitar player Angeline Saris, Scrote, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore (on select dates), saxophonist Ron Dziubla, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines (also on select dates), and veteran session drummer Michael Urbano.

“With such a large catalog to choose from, different songs affect us and the audience in varying measure,” Belew – who toured with Bowie as a guitarist in the late '70s and early '90s – said of the endeavor in a statement. “It's always amazing to feel the excitement of a Bowie audience beaming directly at you. Pure adrenaline! So much love for David.”

"This is Major Todd to ground control. I’m stepping through the door... In 1973, I met David Bowie and one of us ended up crying,” added Todd Rundgren. “I met David several times after that. Some of our phases, like glam, coincided. David had more of that Andy Warhol kind of sensibility, a pop sensibility.”

This tour will mark the first Celebrating David Bowie shows since fall 2018, when the rotating ensemble visited South America. That lineup also featured Belew and Moore, in addition to longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson, Carmine Rojas and more.

You can see the current 2022 Celebrating David Bowie itinerary below, though representatives for the tour say that more appearances will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

For tickets and more info on Celebrating David Bowie, visit the tour's website (opens in new tab).

Celebrating David Bowie 2022 North American Tour

10/06: San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

10/07: Beverly Hills, CA – Saban Theatre

10/08: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/09: Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

10/13: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Showroom

10/17: Quebec City, QC – Le Capitole

10/18: Montreal, QC – Olympia

10/31: Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

11/03: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/05: Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

11/07: Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Ctr

11/10: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11/11: Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

11/12: Tucson, AZ – TCC Music Hall

11/13: Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre