Randy Rhoads to receive Musical Excellence Award at 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2021 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, with the Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren all getting the nod this year.

It will be Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl’s second go-round, following his 2014 induction with Nirvana, as well as number two for Turner, who entered in 1991 with Ike & Tina Turner, and King, who was honored with her former songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990.

And while electric guitar-heavy nominees like Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine and the New York Dolls didn’t make the cut this time around, Randy Rhoads has been announced as one of three recipients of the Musical Excellence Award, alongside LL Cool J and Billy Preston.

Other honorees this year include Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Delta blues legend Charley Patton, recipients of the Early Influence Award, and music executive Clarence Avant, who will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and will be broadcast on HBO Max and Streamed on HBO Max at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the public in July at ticketmaster.com.

In other Randy Rhoads news, it was yesterday announced that a new book, Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin, is set to celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, complete with an epilogue penned by Osbourne and Tom Morello.