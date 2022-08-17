Todd Rundgren recruits Steve Vai, Rick Nielsen, Rivers Cuomo and more for star-studded new album, Space Force

Todd Rundgren has announced his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, will be entitled Space Force and draw upon a series of collaborations with other musicians. Among the names involved are several guitar heroes, including Steve Vai, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and former David Bowie/King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew.

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, The Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Crowded House man Neil Finn, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane and Thomas Dolby will also appear on the star-studded record, which is due to arrive October 14.

The album material has reportedly been written mostly by the collaborators, each of whom supplied an unreleased (or underutilized) track, leaving Rundgren to don his producer hat for the sessions. The result promises to be an extremely diverse collection of material, with the multi-hyphenate-creative-force that is Rundgren as the common link.

Alongside the announcement, Rundgren has shared the album’s opening track, Puzzle, which was created in collaboration with Belew. This is not their only work together, though. As previously reported, the pair are currently putting together their Celebrating David Bowie shows for the coming fall and have recently added more dates to the tour.

(Image credit: Todd Rundgren)

Space Force tracklist

Puzzle (with Adrian Belew) Down with The Ship (with Rivers Cuomo) Artist In Residence (with Neil Finn) Godiva Girl (with The Roots) Your Fandango (with Sparks) Someday (with Davey Lane) I’m Not Your Dog (with Thomas Dolby) Espionage (with Narcy) STFU (with Rick Nielsen) Head In The Ocean (with Alfie Templeman) I’m Leaving (with The Lemon Twigs) Eco Warrior Goddess (with Steve Vai)

Should you wish, you can pre-order Todd Rundgren’s new album Space Force (opens in new tab), ahead of its release on October 14.