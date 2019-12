At an Ataris show that took place earlier this week at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey, frontman Kris Roe threw his guitar — and some drums — at drummer Rob Felicetti.

After essentially chasing Felicetti off the stage, Roe told fans, "I apologize, but there's a certain amount of fuckin' shit I can take."

True to its name, Asbury Lanes is a bowling alley with a stage taking up the middle lanes. It's a popular venue for punk bands, surf and underground bands.