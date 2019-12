Here are two more pro-shot videos from this past weekend's Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago.

This time it's The Black Keys performing "Howlin' for You," a track off 2010's Brothers, and "Little Black Submarines," from 2011's El Camino, last Friday, August 3.

Check them out below.

Need more Lollapalooza? Take a gander at Jack White performing the Dead Weather song "Blue Blood Blues" and Gary Clark Jr. performing "When My Train Pulls In," both on Sunday.