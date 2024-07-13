Dan Auerbach is one of Ohio’s greatest guitar players, bringing blues roots to the mainstream with a major-league soloing and riffing style

This video lesson unpacks Auerbach’s rhythm and lead approaches – and mastering it could put gold on your ceiling

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys plays a Supro Martinique electric guitar live onstage in London, 2024
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

The Black Keys were formed in Ohio, USA in 2001 by the duo of Dan Auerbach on guitar and vocals, and drummer Patrick Carney. They came to prominence during the era that alternative acts such as The White Stripes were popular, and also paved the way a few years later for acts like Royal Blood.

These were minimalist groups where for the most part two band members took care of guitars, drums and vocals and often bass guitar was played either using octave pedals, or sometimes by a session bass player, particularly in a live setting.

