Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Sunday night, the seemingly ubiquitous Gary Clark Jr. turned up at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

The Austin-based genre-blending blues-rock guitarist showed up at the horribly named Smoothie King Center with a Gibson, a slide and a breathtaking arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner" — all of which made a serious impression on the crowd in the stands.

Check out the two-minute-plus clip below and let us know what you think!

P.S.: The Eastern Conference All-Stars battled back from an 18-point second-half deficit to win the game, 163-155.