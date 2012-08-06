Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs "When My Train Pulls In" at Lollapalooza

Here's a pro-shot video posted about eight hours ago by the good people at Lollapalooza.

It's up-and-coming Austin, Texas, axeman Gary Clark Jr. performing "When My Train Pulls In" yesterday, August 5, at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago. A different live version of this track can be found on Clark's The Bright Lights EP (buy on iTunes), which was released last year.

Clark's set was among Lollapalooza's many highlights this year -- and, as the video demonstrates, he certainly did a good job of showing why he's slowly built a reputation as guitar's "next big thing."

For more about Clark -- and to enter a contest to win a guitar -- check out his official website.

And while Clark will be featured in an upcoming 2012 issue of Guitar World, be sure to read our last interview with him right here.