Video: John Petrucci in the Guitar World Studio

Dream Theater guitar ace John Petrucci stopped by the Guitar World studio on August 11, 2011, to show some passages from the band's upcoming A Dramatic Turn of Events CD and contribute some licks to our Lick of the Day iPad/iPhone app. Look for video from the session on GuitarWorld.com in the coming weeks, as well as a feature interview with John in the November issue of Guitar World.

For now, check out this video of John getting loose in the studio, plus the photo gallery below.

