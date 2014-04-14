Video: Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Performs with San Diego Symphony

This past Saturday, April 12, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine performed with the San Diego Symphony at San Diego's Copley Symphony Hall.

You can check out a bit of fan-filmed video from the event, which was titled "Symphony Interrupted," below.

"I love the challenge," Mustaine said in a press release last month. "I really admire this genre of music because of the level of skill required and there are great dark undertones in these incredible pieces.

"The marriage of two such distinctly different genres is one thing, but cross-pollinating different societies is a whole new level of badass! I'm used to them being before me, but it's a bit unnerving to know so many talented eyes will be on my back. It's a bit intimidating, and to be given the opportunity to interpret these melodies — to meld what I am best at with what they incredibly present, it is a great honor."

Starting at 8 p.m., Mustaine and the Symphony performed renditions of the "Summer" and "Winter" movements from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Bach's "Air" (on the G string). Richard Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" also were performed by the symphony during the show.

For more information, visit SanDiegoSymphony.org.