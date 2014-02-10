Video: Metallica's Kirk Hammett Visits Guitar Center in San Francisco

On February 5, we posted a story with a video that spotlighted James Hetfield's recent visit to a Guitar Center store in San Francisco.

We're happy to report that there are more videos in this series, and today we bring you a sequel, if you will.

In the clip below, check out Kirk Hammett's visit to the same store. In the video, the Metallica guitarist shares some interesting stories from his past. He discusses his influences and plays several riffs, including one he wrote when he was 16.

You'll also notice Hammett is playing and discussing his new signature-model guitar, the LTD KH-WZ White Zombie, a limited-edition addition to ESP's LTD Graphic Series. It has an alder body and bolt-on maple neck, a rosewood fingerboard with 24 extra-jumbo frets, active EMG 81 pickups and a Floyd Rose trem.

Be sure to check out some photos of the guitar below — plus many photos from our visit to the ESP Guitars room at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

For more information about ESP's new signature series guitars for 2014 (including the new Hetfield Iron Cross model), head here.