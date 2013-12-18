Video: Why Elliot Easton of The Cars Is an Amazing Guitar Player

Why?

Because I was listening to the Cars the other day, and I realized that once you figure out these three quintessential Elliot Easton guitar solos, you're basically viewing a road map to tasteful guitar playing.

'Nuff said!

While we're on the subject, if you'd like to see an exclusive photo gallery of Easton's left-handed guitars, head here. Enjoy!

