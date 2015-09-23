Watch Dweezil Zappa Play the "Jimi Hendrix Strat" — Video

A few days ago, we shared a video in which Dweezil Zappa gives us an up-close look at the Fender Strat Jimi Hendrix gave Dweezil's father, Frank Zappa.

However, he never actually plays the guitar in the video, which was shot at Norman's Rare Guitars. In fact, it remains unplugged the entire time.

Fortunately, Dweezil recently (April 2015) posted a video of his own called "Two Minutes with the Hendrix Strat." This time, he plays it! (for two minutes, in fact.) You can watch it below.

Dweezil also plays the guitar on his 2015 album, Via Zammata. You can find out more about the album right here.

Hendrix gave the guitar to Frank at the 1968 Miami Pop Festival. Frank made numerous changes to its electronics and hardware over the years before giving it to Dweezil.

For more about Dweezil Zappa, visit dweezilzappaworld.com.

2 minutes with the Hendrix Strat...I play it on my new album.It arrives this summer & I'd love your support! Visit www.pledgemusic.com/DweezilZappa & pick your rewardPosted by Dweezil Zappa on Friday, April 24, 2015