Watch Jared Dines and Jason Richardson Face Off in a Shred War

Guitarist/musician Jared Dines' massively popular YouTube channel includes a reoccurring segment called Shred Wars, where Dines faces off against other well-known fleet-fingered guitarists. In this recent clip, Dines battles shredmaster Jason Richardson in a duel of epic proportions. Watch it below.

Both guitarists are armed with Ernie Ball Music Man guitars—Dines with a Cutlass, and Richardson with a Majesty. You can find out more about Ernie Ball Music Man's fine line of instruments at music-man.com.

And, if you're curious about where to even begin playing his parts, Richardson tabbed them. You can purchase them or find out more here.