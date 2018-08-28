Trending

Watch Jared Dines and Jason Richardson Face Off in a Shred War

By

The fleet-fingered guitarists go head-to-head in a battle of epic proportions.

Guitarist/musician Jared Dines' massively popular YouTube channel includes a reoccurring segment called Shred Wars, where Dines faces off against other well-known fleet-fingered guitarists. In this recent clip, Dines battles shredmaster Jason Richardson in a duel of epic proportions. Watch it below. 

Both guitarists are armed with Ernie Ball Music Man guitars—Dines with a Cutlass, and Richardson with a Majesty. You can find out more about Ernie Ball Music Man's fine line of instruments at music-man.com

And, if you're curious about where to even begin playing his parts, Richardson tabbed them. You can purchase them or find out more here