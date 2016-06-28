Watch Jimi Hendrix Live at Berkeley in Historic 1970 Footage

(Image credit: Walter Iooss Jr/Getty Images)

On May 30, 1970, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, featuring Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell, performed at the Berkeley Community Theatre, an event that was filmed and recorded.

This lineup of the Experience, alternately known as the Cry of Love, came about shortly after Jimi’s Band of Gypsys trio had broken up in early 1970.

His manager, Michael Jeffery, wanted to reunite the original Jimi Hendrix Experience and announced the group’s reformation. Although Hendrix, Mitchell and Experience bassist Noel Redding were interviewed by Rolling Stone in February 1970, Hendrix had reportedly never intended to work with Redding, with whom he had a rocky relationship. By the time they returned to New York to begin rehearsals, Hendrix had recruited Billy Cox, from Band of Gypsys, to take over bass duties.

The trio’s performance at the Berkeley Community Theatre can be seen below.

The footage, which was transferred from the original 16mm negative, includes some renditions of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Machine Gun,” “Hear My Train A Comin’,” “Johnny B. Goode” and “Purple Haze.” The complete list is below the video. The music begins around 5:50 if you want to skip the intro. There is a brief advertisement at the start of the video.

Jimi Hendrix. Jimi Plays Berkeley 1970by amp59160