Watch Keith Richards and Gary Clark Jr. Play The Rolling Stones' "Happy" in New York City

Last week, Keith Richards, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams and Norah Jones headlined the second annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre. During his performance, Richards teamed up with fellow blues guitar great Gary Clark Jr. for a spirited rendition of the Rolling Stones classic, "Happy." You can watch the performance above.

For his set, Richards was joined by longtime collaborator Steve Jordan, plus Ivan Neville and Hi-Rhythm. The show also featured sets from ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Ann Wilson, Emmylou Harris, Ziggy Marley and Trombone Shorty.

The concert was held to raise money for God's Love We Deliver, an organization that provides meals and nutrition counseling for New York metropolitan area residents living with severe illnesses.