Watch Metallica Rock New York City's Central Park

(Image credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Metallica did their part to raise awareness to global issues with a five-song set at the Fifth Annual Global Citizen festival in New York City’s Central Park this past Saturday, September 24.

The Global Citizen festival has a goal to end extreme poverty by 2030. The festival helps raise awareness about global issues—including health, education, food and water, sanitation and the environment—and provides participants with ways in which to take action.

Metallica joined an A-list roster for the event that included Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Selena Gomez. The group’s set consisted of classic Metallica tunes including “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Master of Puppets,” “One,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman.”

“Be a part of the solution and not the problem,” Metallica guitarist James Hetfield told the crowd before performing “Nothing Else Matters.” “This song goes out to those people who are like-minded and whose good intentions hopefully meet their intended destinies.”

Metallica are scheduled to release their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, on November 18.

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”



“Master of Puppets”



“One”



“Nothing Else Matters”



“Enter Sandman”