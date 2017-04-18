Watch Robert Trujillo's 12-Year-Old Son Tye Play Bass with Korn

As we reported here last week, Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, is filling in for Korn bassist Fieldy during that band’s South American run.
Tye played his first show with Korn on April 17, and you can watch video from it below. The youngster, who plays for a SoCal band called the Helmets, will perform with the group through April 29 (see tour dates below). Fieldy returns May 6 to perform with Korn at Carolina Rebellion.
Korn’s Tour Dates with Tye Trujillo
04/21 - Curitibia, BRA - Live Curitiba
04/23 - Porto Alegre, BRA - Pepsi on Stage
04/25 - Mendoza, ARG - Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
04/27 - Santiago, CHL - Teatro Caupolican
04/29 - Lima, PER - Estadio Nacional de Lima