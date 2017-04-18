Watch Robert Trujillo's 12-Year-Old Son Tye Play Bass with Korn

As we reported here last week, Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, is filling in for Korn bassist Fieldy during that band’s South American run.

Tye played his first show with Korn on April 17, and you can watch video from it below. The youngster, who plays for a SoCal band called the Helmets, will perform with the group through April 29 (see tour dates below). Fieldy returns May 6 to perform with Korn at Carolina Rebellion.

Korn’s Tour Dates with Tye Trujillo

04/21 - Curitibia, BRA - Live Curitiba

04/23 - Porto Alegre, BRA - Pepsi on Stage

04/25 - Mendoza, ARG - Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

04/27 - Santiago, CHL - Teatro Caupolican

04/29 - Lima, PER - Estadio Nacional de Lima