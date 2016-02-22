Watch Rush's Decade-Spanning "Tom Sawyer Megamix"

In honor of the 35th anniversary of Rush’s Moving Pictures, the Canadian prog-rockers have premiered a new video “megamix” of that album’s standout track, “Tom Sawyer.”

The clip, which you can check out below, weaves together footage of Rush playing the song over the past 13 years using various official Rush concert films.

The "Tom Sawyer" performances seen in the megamix are from 2003's Rush in Rio, 2005's R30, 2008's Snakes & Arrows Live, Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland, 2013's Clockwork Angels Tour and 2015's R40 Live.

Enjoy it! (We think you will.)