Watch Rusty Cooley and Mark Tremonti Jam Backstage

Last week, Rusty Cooley posted a neat video that he dug up in his archives. Shot backstage at an Alter Bridge show at The Woodlands Pavilion in Texas in 2008, it shows Cooley and Mark Tremonti engaging in some six-string hijinks.

The video features plenty of Cooley's typical supersonic licks, with a delightful two-guitar metal jam at the end.

"Can't think of a better way to spend my day than hanging out with my brutha playing some guitar," Cooley said of the video. You can check it out for yourself above.