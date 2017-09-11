Watch the Trailer for 'Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Showtime)

Showtime has revealed the trailer for Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, a documentary the network produced on the life and work of the guitar legend.

Life in 12 Bars—which will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend and premiere on Showtime on February 10, 2018—will be told through Slowhand's own words and music, and will feature interviews with Clapton, his family, friends, musical contemporaries and heroes, including the late B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison.

It was directed by Fini Zanuck, who made her directorial debut with 1991’s Rush, a drama that was scored by Clapton.

“We have unique access to Clapton’s extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on- and off-stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings and personal diary entries—elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time," Zanuck told deadline.com back in February.

Check out the trailer below.