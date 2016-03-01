Watch the Trailer for Iron Maiden's New Game, 'Legacy of the Beast'

Iron Maiden—along with Roadhouse Interactive, 50cc Games—have announced a new game, Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, which will launch worldwide this summer on iOS and Android platforms.

A trailer for "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" is available below.

In the game, which was developed in collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's mascot, Eddie, in his many forms—each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time and battle a cast characters drawn from the catalog of the band's albums and art. And yes, the game's soundtrack is provided by Iron Maiden.

"We always thought Maiden's music and imagery with Eddie could be perfect for gaming and it's something we have been looking at doing again since Ed Hunter in 1999," said Iron Maiden's Steve Harris. "Now in 2016 it can all be done on a smartphone, which makes it even more accessible for all our fans and also all the gamers out there."

