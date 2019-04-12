Watch Vince Gill Take Reverb's Vintage Guitar Quiz

A couple years back, the gang over at Reverb.com sat down with country music star (and ace guitarist) Vince Gill at the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Tennessee.
In fact, they didn't only sit down with him; they quizzed him. The topic of the quiz? Vintage guitars, of course.
They asked him about the wood used on an original Gibson J-200, the pickup introduced by Gretsch in 1958, Paul McCartney's Beatles-era Epiphone Texan (which still turns up at his live shows), the creator of the first PAF humbucker, the pickups on a Gibson ES-330 and more.
See how he does, and, of course, find out how many of these questions you can answer yourself!