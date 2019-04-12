Watch Vince Gill Take Reverb's Vintage Guitar Quiz

A couple years back, the gang over at Reverb.com sat down with country music star (and ace guitarist) Vince Gill at the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Tennessee .

In fact, they didn't only sit down with him; they quizzed him. The topic of the quiz? Vintage guitars, of course.

They asked him about the wood used on an original Gibson J-200, the pickup introduced by Gretsch in 1958, Paul McCartney's Beatles-era Epiphone Texan (which still turns up at his live shows), the creator of the first PAF humbucker, the pickups on a Gibson ES-330 and more.

See how he does, and, of course, find out how many of these questions you can answer yourself!