Weird Al Gets 'Whiplashed' in New Spoof —Video

Here's one for those among you who have seen "Whiplash," one of this year's Oscar-nominated films (Best Picture).

The actual film stars Miles Teller as a student jazz drummer who seeks the respect of an abusive teacher played by J.K. Simmons.

In this new spoof, an accordion-wielding Weird Al steps in ... seeking the respect of the same abusive teacher!

We know there are no absolutely guitars in the clip, but we figured we'd share it anyway, since some of us might have gone through a similar (but hopefully nowhere near as horrible) experience when learning guitar. Plus it's funny.

The clip, which was posted to YouTube February 9, has already amassed more than a million views. Enjoy!