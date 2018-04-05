Will Haven Premiere "The Son" Guitar Playthrough

Sacramento underground veterans Will Haven have long defied easy categorization. Their deafening, unrelenting music merges elements of noise, metal and hardcore punk into a difficult, but ultimately cathartic final product.

Fresh off the release of their blistering new album, Muerte, Will Haven have teamed up with Guitar World to premiere the guitar playthrough for one of its most formidable tracks, "The Son."

The video was shot by Sean Bivins, and features the band's guitarist, Jeff Irwin, running through the song in its entirety. You can check it out above.

“All said and done, we spent two years on this record,” Irwin said about Muerte. “We had more time than ever to fine tune the music. We really benefitted from that. We’re also more in tune with who we are. It’s the first time I walked away going, ‘There’s nothing else I could’ve done to make this better.’”

"It sounds like a whole new band," he added. "There’s a chemistry that only the four of us can achieve. Who knows what’s next, but this is everything we were always meant to be on a record.”

Muerte is available now via Minus Head Records. You can pick up a copy for yourself right here.

