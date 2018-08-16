A Young Eric Clapton Delivers the Goods for Aretha Franklin in 1967

(Image credit: Ivan Keeman/Getty Images)

In December 1967, while he was still a member of Cream, 22-year-old British guitar phenom Eric Clapton was brought into a recording studio in the U.S. and asked to add a guitar part to Franklin’s powerful “Good to Me As I Am to You.”

It represents Clapton’s first official American recording session as a “famous guest guitarist” lending his skills—and, to some degree, his name—to someone else’s recording.

That’s Clapton’s guitar—we assume it’s a Gibson of some sort—in the left speaker; note that you might have to turn it up a bit for the full effect.

“Good to Me As I Am to You” was released January 1968 on Franklin’s Lady Soul album. Other musicians on the track include Spooner Oldham (organ), Tommy Cogbill (bass) and Roger Hawkins (drums). Enjoy!