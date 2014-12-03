Zakk Wylde Performs Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" in Brazil —Video

Below, you can check out some fan-filmed video footage of Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Vinny Appice (Heaven & Hell, Black Sabbath, Dio) performing Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" November 22 at the Metal All Stars concert in São Paulo, Brazil.

Regarding the possibility of Wylde and Osbourne recording new music together, both men are open to it. "[Current Ozzy guitarist] Gus [G.] is a slamming guitar player, and it's his gig," Wylde told Guitar World. "But Ozzy knows I'm just a phone call away. If he needed anything, I'd always be there for him."

Enjoy!