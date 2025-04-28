“Tom Morello comes back and says, ‘Guess what? Ozzy wants to sing No More Tears’”: Sammy Hagar reveals how many songs Ozzy Osbourne will perform at his final show

Like much of the rock and metal community, Sammy Hagar is currently preparing for his spot during Black Sabbath's mammoth final showcase, and he has shared some interesting details regarding Ozzy Osbourne's own involvement.

The Prince of Darkness has already confirmed he won’t be doing a full set with Black Sabbath during what will also serve as Ozzy's last-ever live performance, and such comments have led to plenty of speculation as to just how the show will work.

The band has recruited Tom Morello as Creative Director to put the bumper show together, with sets from Metallica, Pantera, Gojira, Mastodon, and many others all poised to take place. And, as the former Van Halen vocalist reveals, Morello was the man who approached him about getting involved.

“When the word started leaking out, Tom Morello calls me and says, 'Hey man, would you interested,'” Hagar tells Loudwire.

“I went, ‘Yes!’ He didn't have to say what. ‘Yes, Tom, I'm all in.’ I was so flattered that I was one of the early guys on.

“I've been studying,” the vocalist expands. “Everybody asks, ‘What do you listen to?’ Him. I'm listening to Ozzy until the 5th. I got to learn his phrasing. His melodic structures are so unique, he's such a unique singer. I'm so honored.”

Ozzy will be on double duty on the night, it seems, with the show serving as a final bow out for both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, the solo artist. It’s for that set that Hagar’s pipes have been recruited.

“I chose to do No More Tears and Tom goes, ‘Oh, that would be great,’” he says of what’s to come. “And then he comes back and says, 'Guess what? Ozzy's going to try and sing five songs and he wants to sing No More Tears.’ I said, 'Okay, Flying High Again, and he goes, ‘You got it.’

“So right now, I'm singing Flying High Again. If Ozzy changes his mind, I'll sing Flying High Again and No More Tears.”

Rumors of the length of Ozzy’s set have been rife, and so Hagar’s revelation that he’ll be tackling a quintet of solo hits feels like a big one. It’s still unclear how long the set as a whole will be – but at least we now have something of a rough idea of Ozzy's own involvement.

Hagar is fresh from releasing his new song Encore, Thank You, Goodnight, which was inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen. The track features the full Best of All Worlds band and plenty of EVH-inspired shredding from Joe Satriani.

In related news, Anthrax riff warrior Scott Ian has also given an insight into how the Black Sabbath portion of the night will go ahead. A host of guest stars are set to perform with the band, particularly aiding Ozzy and drummer Bill Ward in light of their ongoing health issues.

“I’m on a couple of other Sabbath songs in one of the all-star lineups that I get to be in,” Ian recently told Guitar World. “I don’t know how any of the production stuff is working.

“They’re going to have seemingly 200 different things going on before Sabbath gets on stage – but I don’t have to worry about that stuff. I just have to know the songs.”

Slayer have also revealed they will cover a Sabbath song during their set, but Zakk Wylde, who is set for a starring role, hopes this won’t be the end of Ozzy’s solo career.