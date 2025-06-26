“I unfortunately had to back out”: Wolfgang Van Halen pulls out of Black Sabbath’s last show – here’s why

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced that he’s had to pull out of Black Sabbath’s blockbuster final show, Back to the Beginning, less than 10 days before the event starts owing to a scheduling conflict.

The Mammoth multi-instrumentalist was one of the first notable names spotted on the star-studded poster when it was first revealed. That led to many expecting him to reprise the role he played during Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock Hall induction last year, when he played Crazy Train and seemingly put the decades-long Van Halen-Randy Rhoads rivalry to bed.

However, he has now become the first casualty of the show, but his decision is entirely logistical.

“I, unfortunately, had to back out because of the Creed tour,” he tells Detroit's Meltdown on 101 WRIF. His band, Mammoth, who dropped a horror-themed, Hot For Teacher-nodding music video for new single The End last month, is set to support Mark Tremonti’s group on a US jaunt starting July 9.

“The tour starts the day after, and I [wouldn't] be able to pull it off, unfortunately,” he continues. “I'm very excited to watch it, but I, unfortunately had to back out.”

The good news is that Tom Morello, who is curating the event with the hopes of creating heavy metal history, has a buffet of virtuosic talent to choose from to fill his spot. It seems unlikely that he’ll look beyond its all-star bill for a replacement.

Wolfgang kept his cards close to his chest regarding what he would have done on the night, with Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s sets expected to be littered with guest stars. Sammy Hagar has already confirmed the song he’ll sing during Ozzy’s set – and one Ozzy will handle – while Jake E. Lee, set to play with Ozzy for the first time in nearly 40 years, says the show couldn’t have gone on without his involvement.

He’s also revealed that he may not be physically able to play Bark at the Moon on the night, and has confirmed he has a backup song in place.

So, with WVH pulling out and question marks elsewhere – Tony Iommi has opened up on his concerns about Ozzy and Geezer Butler’s ailing health conditions – it seems Morello has his work cut out in the lead up to the big day.

In related news, Adam Jones has revealed Tool weren't originally going to perform at the show. However, Morello was so persistent that his former schoolmate eventually signed up, and helped form a supergroup with Billy Corgan.

For those unable to attend the historic Villa Park show, next weekend’s entertainment is available to livestream.

Meanwhile, WVH has revealed that he tracked the tapping parts of The End on his dad’s world-famous Frankenstrat guitar. He says it helps him feel closer to the late guitar hero as he continues to forge a musical career in his own image.