Zakk Wylde Watches Fans' YouTube Covers

Did you ever wonder what your guitar heroes would say if they could watch you play their songs? Well, wonder no more! The gang at MetalSucks recently got Zakk Wylde to watch YouTube videos of guitarists playing some of his best solos—including everything from Black Label Society's "Room of Nightmares" and "Suicide Messiah" to Pride & Glory's "Losin' Your Mind" to Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears." You can see his reactions in the video above.

By the way, keep an eye out for Ozzy and Zakk in the flesh! They'll be on the road together this spring as part of Ozzy's No More Tours 2 Tour, which kicks off April 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. You can check out all the dates right here.