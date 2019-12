If you don't follow the great Zakk Wylde on Instagram, you're missing out on some pretty fun, interesting, hilarious posts.

Anyway, here's something Wylde posted earlier today.

In his own words:

"MONDAY MORN LICK O' THE DAY: B MINOR PENTATONICS Mixed w/ Half Bends, Chromatics, Pesto Sauce and Basil."

You can really taste the basil. Enjoy!

