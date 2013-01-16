The Aftermath: My SG's Snapped Headstock Is Repaired and Ready to Rock

Wow, talk about great, speedy service and world-class workmanship!

So last Thursday, I brought my Gibson SG Faded Special with the snapped-off headstock to my pal Matt Brewster, luthier extraordinaire, all-around great guy and owner-proprietor of 30th Street Guitars in New York City (See photo the of me and Matt with the busted axe, followed by pics he took of the headstock during the final stages of the repair process).

He had the guitar completely fixed, restrung and ready to rock by this past Monday afternoon, which was a pleasant surprise, considering how busy he always is!

I picked up the repaired guitar Tuesday morning and was amazed at not only how great it sounded and played — just as good, if not better, then before the accident — but also the fine cosmetic finishing on the repair, which is barely noticeable.

When light reflects off it at a certain angle, you can see the seam a little bit on the front (between the low and high E-string tuning pegs), but the seam on the back of the neck, where the headstock broke off, which is kind of V-shaped and right behind the nut, is barely visible and, more importantly, completely smooth and unnoticeable to the touch!

I'm delighted that Matt was able to do such a fine job fixing what has been my main Guitar World "workhorse" ax for at least the past 10-plus years.

The moral of this story: Don't take chances with a valuable guitar by precariously leaning/balancing it against a table, wall or desk. Use a guitar stand! And when an unfortunate, serious accident like this happens, take your instrument to a reputable pro like Matt to have it repaired right.

Jimmy Brown is the senior music editor at Guitar World.