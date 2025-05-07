“A huge Achilles heel with the non-traditionals”: What’s the hardest part about designing a fresh guitar? According to Novo Guitars, it’s probably not one you’d expect
This particular component accounts for “80%” of a new design's success, according to Novo’s Travis Tingley and session ace JD Simo
Nashville session player JD Simo and Novo Guitars' Travis Tingley believe that when it comes to developing fresh guitar designs, one particular part of the instrument accounts for “80%” of the focus – and if the design is wrong, the guitar will likely fail to win over players.
Designing new electric guitars in the modern era is one of the most difficult challenges that gear companies face. For every unique model on the market, there are countless copies of well-worn silhouettes inspired by classic instruments.
However, while coming up with a new body shape might seem like the hardest part of innovating an all-new six-string, Simo and Tingley believe the true challenge lies elsewhere – at the other end of the guitar, to be precise.
Discussing all things guitar design, the pair are universal in their belief that the humble headstock is a hugely divisive part of any instrument’s aesthetic and that it can be a nightmare to get right.
“The shape is a huge Achilles heel with the non-traditionals,” Simo says. “There's Fender, Gibson, and Martin, and for whatever reason, we can accept those headstock shapes.”
Beyond those mainstay silhouettes, which, of course, cannot be outright copied by other firms, they feel opinion is easily split. Simo goes so far as to say “it's 80% headstock, and 20% body” when it comes to the success or failure of a concept.
“I agree,” Tingley returns. “If you're not just licensing a Fender headstock shape, it can be the hardest thing. You can come up with a cool-looking design for a body, that's maybe reminiscent of something but threads the needle between a little bit of this and a little bit of that, but getting a headstock that looks and feels right [is hard].”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by Novo Guitars (@novoguitars)
A photo posted by on
The Novo headstock strays as close to Fender Town as it can without ruffling any feathers, adding more dramatic curves to sprinkle extra spice into the mix while still feeling familiar.
Other firms, like Morifone Guitars, have used science to design their headstocks. The Spada used a radically winged headstock to bolster sustain and tuning stability while making strings easier to bend.
PRS, meanwhile, took its headstock design back to the drawing board before unveiling newly shaped tuners, which it believes will be a game-changer for guitar tones.
There is also the option, of course, of simply forgoing the headstock for a headless guitar à la Strandberg, and Gibson even attempted a headless design in 1981 with the ill-fated Futura. But headstock shapes will always be a sticking point for players.
Novo Guitars, which was founded by revered luthier Dennis Fano, merged with Fano’s namesake guitar-building firm earlier this year, bringing both boutique brands under the same management structure for the first time in their respective histories.
Its builds have been championed by the likes of Soccer Mommy, Wilco guitar duo Nels Cline and Jeff Tweedy, Corey Taylor and King Gizzard riffer, Nicholas "Cookie" Craig.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done”: Fender teams up with country superstar Brad Paisley on a signature Telecaster that brings back a cult classic finish from the 1960s
“We were trying to make the best guitar that ever happened in world history”: ESP’s latest Richard ZK ESP and LTD signature guitars are heavy rock riff machines of the highest order