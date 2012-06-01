Guitar Girl'd: Top 12 Hot Male Guitar Players for 2012

Can you believe it’s been a year since the Guitar Girl’d column was born?

To celebrate, I thought it only fitting to resurrect my favorite column of the last 52 weeks: my list of the top 10 hot male guitar players.

Yep, last year when I broke this concept, I admit I was a bit perturbed by all those lists of hot female guitarists … with the word “hot” not defining their scathing performance skills. Oh no!

Little did I know I’d be back for another installment of my version of this little game -- and this time with 12 instead of 10 guys (It is 2012, after all).

“Tell us the criteria,” you cry. “What are the rules? How does one appear on such a prestigious, yet beefcakey list?” Alas, the rules are mine and mine alone. Completely arbitrary. Subject to female vagaries. You got it: It’s whatever turns me on at the time. Strikes my fancy. Catches my eye.

So in the photo gallery below, dear reader, is my completely self-indulgent list of 12 hot guys who, oh yeah, also play guitar!! Did I miss your fave? Don’t whine! Let me know what you think in the comments below.

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents 65amps, Dean Markley, Agile Partners, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the co-producer of the Women's Music Summit and the lead singer for the rock band, Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.