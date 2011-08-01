Latest Warped Tour Report from Asking Alexandria Guitarist Cameron Liddell

Hey, AA fans, so were half way through Warped Tour as I write this. The temperature has got even more insane, but that just means more girls in less items of clothing haha fucking score ;)

The humidity is crazy on stage, and gets all us AA boys very hot and sweaty, therefore I like to take my water, neck half of it and leave the remainder in my mouth ready to spit in a fan's face ... preferably a hot as fuck bird with banging tits.

I've come to realize on Warped Tour so far that the catering is good, however it's always so fucking far away from our badass bus, because we park in the "mainstage area" ... Bitchin ;)

So we all have to walk like a mile to get food! Oh, no wait: AA doesn't walk. We either get our bitches to fetch it for us, or we use our bitchin' motorbikes to ride down there, because as we all know ... walking is for pussies ;)

So, everyone, follow the dates of this sick tour! Find us in a city near you! Go to MAINSTAGE and come check out the best band on Warped ;)

Cameron Liddell plays guitar in Asking Alexandria.