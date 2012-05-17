Matt Bachand Tour Blog: Hitting 13 Cities With Shadows Fall

April 24, 2012: So begins the epic journey to Nashville to begin the first tour for Fire From the Sky. After packing the gear and piling into a van, a 12-hour drive took us to Niagara Falls. A night at the casino and a little sightseeing got us started for day 2. More driving and boredom and we cashed in night 2.

April 26, 2012 – Nashville, TN

Most of the day consists of making cable, changing strings and checking to see if our gear still works. All went well for the most part. Our buddy Jake came out to mix us and a great time was had by all. My good friend Jasmine Cain decided it was a good idea to supply me with a mason jar full of moonshine. Stay tuned for future updates to see if that was a good idea or not. Great show, great town, can’t wait to go back.

April 27, 2012 – Little Rock, AR

Always killer in Little Rock. Met a fan with a crazy SF tattoo. You guys know how to party.

April 28, 2012 – Shreveport, LA

Crawfish dinner with trumpet the harlot then Drunk as hell. Hahaha. Great gig.

April 29, 2012 – Oklahoma City, OK

Huge venue. Wasn’t too sure how it was going to be but OKC delivered. I was looking forward to seeing a friend of mine but she ended up in the hospital. Shitty timing it seems. Although, I found consolation in Busch Light drafts and a fried bologna sandwich at Toby Keith’s restaurant. Random, I know.

May 1, 2012 – San Antonio, TX

First show with Fear Factory, and finally dumping the van for the tour bus. Texas has always been one of my favorite places to play, and this is going to be a great few days. Had some crazy-ass margaritas to set the day off right. I was going to do some acupuncture for my fucked-up back, but I got lazy.

May 2, 2012 – Dallas, TX

Holy shit, it’s my birthday. I don’t remember shit. hahaha

May 3, 2012 – Houston, TX

LOVE Houston. So many friends here, and such amazing fans. Best show of the tour so far, hands down. Our last day with TRUMPET THE HARLOT, a band I produced last year. Great band, check it out! Sad to see them go but they meet up with us again in Vegas.

May 5, 2012 – St. Petersburg, FL

Day off yesterday to pick up a new bus that can actually fit everyone. Between SF and Fear Factory we have 14 people living on this thing. Tight squeeze but it’s easy as we are all like family. Long ass drive to Florida but having a great time. Spent a little time at the beach with Jon’s family, went to see Diecast play across the street, and met up with Spencer from Underoath for drinks. Full day of fun for sure!

May 6, 2012 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Drank all day at a bar in the strip mall where the club is. People were cranking Pantera in there all day before the show. Can't go wrong there. Great room and always fun to play.

May 7, 2012 – Atlanta, GA

First day of the whole tour when I actually changed my guitar strings! I’m so damn lazy. That is a great endorsement though for DR dragon skin guitar strings. Nine shows and didn’t break one at all.

May 9, 2012 – Winston Salem, NC

Came here a day early and drank at Applebee's for at least eight hours with our new friend Allie who was feeding us booze. Bus afterparty was nuts with '80s rock. Then it was off to Ziggy’s with hangovers, which we have played before but it is a new location and DAMN is it nice. Great job on the new spot! Also, had a great time catching up with my old friend Tanja from Century Media. Fun day for sure.

May 10, 2012 – Philadelphia, PA

CHEESESTEAKS!!! YES!!! Awesome gig and got to hang out with my friend Courtney from The Iron Maidens all night. How can you lose there?!?! Also, our temp bassist Ed vomited on Dino from Fear Factory while he was sleeping. Yes, that’s how we roll!!!

May 11, 2012 – Hampton Beach, NH

Pretty much the hometown gig for us on this tour. Tons of friends and family, an amazing lobster roll for dinner, Dokken and Firehouse playing down the street. Unfortunately due to a family death we have to cancel tomorrow in Baltimore, but I’ll be there to party hard!!!

