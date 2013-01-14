The Oil Slick: Honoring the Women of Garage Rock

Everyone knows about Jack White and Iggy Pop, but sadly, musicians of the other gender are often overlooked.

Regardless of the reason, it seems girls don't get the same recognition as their male counterparts in a genre that respects how hard you play the guitar as much as how well.

These three women, however, have created some great garage rock and deserve your attention.

Alison Mosshart

A garage rock maestro way before she met up with Jack White and got mired in the Delta blues of the Dead Weather, Mosshart showed her writing and vocal talents as half of the Kills.

Earning cred for their catchy take on lo-fi garage rock and bringing back the drum machine, the band continually embraces minimalism like a religion, using photographs taken from photo booths for album covers and refusing to pay a live drummer.

Meg White

Also known as one half of the White Stripes, Jack himself credited Meg as the reason the band was created in the first place, and it was on Meg's behest that the duo called it a career 14 years later.

Most people would have probably put Jack's head through a kick drum long before then. Without Meg, Jack White would still be Jack Gillis.

Brittany Howard

Howard, a gifted singer whose voice could be the definition of “soulful," and the Alabama Shakes burst on the music scene with panache, earning a Grammy nomination for their first album and landing a spot on several year-end lists. The New York Times compared Howard to Janis Joplin.

The Alabama Shakes grew out of high school jam sessions between Howard and bassist Zac Cockrell. As far as after-school projects go, this one will be tough to top.

John Grimley writes The Oil Slick blog for GuitarWorld.com.