Pushin’ and Pullin' With Frank Viele: The Introduction

So after six months of saying, “I’m gonna start writing this monthly blog,” I’ve finally found the moment and inspiration needed to sit down and begin typing.

As a touring singer/songwriter and front man for Frank Viele & The Manhattan Project, I’ve had quite a year so far in 2011. 2012 should bring me close to 200 shows in a year. I’ve made every mistake in the book, fallen for almost every trick, and through these experiences have found myself sharing the stage with some of my favorite artists of all time and playing some of the greatest rooms the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic have to offer.

Where it all began? Some say it started on my grandmother’s piano. She was from Macon, Georgia, and played some of the meanest keys I had ever heard. Wherever it started, by the age of 13, my Epiphone Les Paul Junior and Sam Ash store brand acoustic guitar never left my side. The result to this day yielded a touring musician with one busted pair of duck-taped shoes, but 15 guitars, 3,000 vinyl records, 7,000 CDs and a ukulele.

Every day in the modern music industry is an experience unlike any other. From touring, to song writing, to recording, to finding the right tone, to mastering the use of the “hash tag” on Twitter, there’s gonna be tons of stories to tell!

The pursuit of instrumentation and songwriting excellence is without a doubt my life’s passion. From every club, highway rest stop, record store and instrument shop, I’ll be sending y'all a monthly update chock full of videos, pictures and live tracks.

My next post will come live from Kerhonkson, New York, where The Manhattan Project and I will be hitting the stage at The Rock 'n' Roll Resort Festival w/ Ryan Montbleau, Zach Deputy, Deep Banana Blackout, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstafunk, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds and tons of other killer acts! Tune in as I ride this roller coaster and discuss music, guitars, new gear and the open road as a singer/songwriter.

Until then, check out these crowd videos of my acoustic trio set in September opening for Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. I’m playing a 2002 Breedlove Focus K, and that’s my new Kala electric/acoustic ukulele standing behind me (we’ll get into that soon)…

Rock 'n' rock, y'all!

Frank Viele started playing at the age of 3. His infectious style of guitar-playing and soulful rock voice are key elements to the success of his band Frank Viele and The Manhattan Project. But his solo shows bring the same raw energy and crowd-stirring excitement to audiences across the country. His sound has been compared to John Fogerty, Otis Redding, and even Dave Matthews but it’s the authenticity people hear most. A soulful stew of rock, pop, blues, and jazz are ever present. Being so well versed in so many styles means that Viele can deliver an incredible performance to any audience. “I started out doing the acoustic singer-songwriter thing, so this is really my first love. Having such great bandmates, I’m lucky to bring a few along sometimes to add another level of energy and funk to the shows,” Viele explains. Performing solo allows him to give his songs a different spin. “When you’re in a band, your songs take on a different life sometimes. It’s great to be able to revisit them. It allows the tunes to really stand and speak on their own,” he elaborates.