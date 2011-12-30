Ah, memories.

Here's your chance to look back on the year that was 2011 and cast your vote in a number of categories.

Will Eric Clapton finally enter the Guitar World Hall of Fame? Can Dave Grohl beat Dave Mustaine for MVP? Have Opeth released the best metal album of the year? Here's your chance to be heard.

So, without further ado, here's our 2011 Guitar World Readers Poll (See link below). The results will be published in the pages of an upcoming issue of Guitar World. Thanks for reading -- and for voting!

Click the following link to begin voting:

Check out some of this year's poll categories and choices:

•Guitar World Hall of Fame

Eric Clapton

David Gilmour

Jeff Beck

Angus Young

Slash

Ritchie Blackmore

Billy Gibbons

James Hetfield

Yngwie Malmsteen

Alex Lifeson

•Most Valuable Player

Dave Grohl

Dave Mustaine

Scott Ian

Mikael Akerfeldt

John Petrucci

Leslie West

Matt Heafy

Steven Wilson

Dave Navarro

Joe Bonamassa

•Best Metal Guitarist

Dave Mustaine/Chris Broderick (Megadeth)

Mikael Akerfeldt/Fredrik Akesson (Opeth)

James Hetfield/Kirk Hammett (Metallica)

Matt Heafy/Corey Beaulieu (Trivium)

Scott Ian/Rob Caggiano (Anthrax)

Brent Hinds/Bill Kelliher (Mastodon)

Jake Pitts/Jinxx (Black Veil Brides)

Robb Flynn/Phil Demmel (Machine Head)

Alexi Laiho/Roope Latvala (Children of Bodom)

•Best Rock Guitarists

Jason Hook/Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch)

Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Mike Mushok (Staind)

Dan Auerbach (Black Keys)

Joe Satriani/Sammy Hagar (Chickenfoot)

Dave Grohl/Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters)

Shaun Morgan (Seether)

Larry Lalonde (Primus)

•Best Blues Guitarist

Johnny Winter

Gary Clark Jr.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Joe Bonamassa

Derek Trucks

Warren Haynes

•Best Shredder

John Petrucci

George Lynch

Doug Aldrich/Reb Beach (Whitesnake)

Tony Macalpine

Paul Gilbert

Joe Satriani

John 5

Chris Broderick

Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)

•Best Metal Album

Machine Head Unto the Locust

Megadeth Th1rt3en

Anthrax Worship Music

Metallica/Lou Reed Lulu

Mastodon The Hunter

Opeth Heritage

Asking Alexandria Reckless & Relentless

Korn The Path of Totality

Devil Wears Prada Dead Throne

Dream Theater A Dramatic Turn of Events

•Best Rock Album

Staind Staind

Foo Fighters Wasting Light

The Black Keys El Camino

Red Hot Chili Peppers I’m with You

Chickenfoot III

Sublime with Rome Yours Truly

Cage the Elephant Thank You, Happy Birthday

Seether Holding onto Strings Better Left to Fray

Black Country Communion 2

Leslie West Unusual Suspects

•Artist to Watch in 2012

Barnburner

Falling In Reverse

Of Mice & Men

Ghost

Gary Clark Jr.

Periphery

Chelsea Grin

Asking Alexandria

... and more.