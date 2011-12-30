Ah, memories.
Here's your chance to look back on the year that was 2011 and cast your vote in a number of categories.
Will Eric Clapton finally enter the Guitar World Hall of Fame? Can Dave Grohl beat Dave Mustaine for MVP? Have Opeth released the best metal album of the year? Here's your chance to be heard.
So, without further ado, here's our 2011 Guitar World Readers Poll (See link below). The results will be published in the pages of an upcoming issue of Guitar World. Thanks for reading -- and for voting!
Click the following link to begin voting:
- Check out some of this year's poll categories and choices:
•Guitar World Hall of Fame
Eric Clapton
David Gilmour
Jeff Beck
Angus Young
Slash
Ritchie Blackmore
Billy Gibbons
James Hetfield
Yngwie Malmsteen
Alex Lifeson
•Most Valuable Player
Dave Grohl
Dave Mustaine
Scott Ian
Mikael Akerfeldt
John Petrucci
Leslie West
Matt Heafy
Steven Wilson
Dave Navarro
Joe Bonamassa
•Best Metal Guitarist
Dave Mustaine/Chris Broderick (Megadeth)
Mikael Akerfeldt/Fredrik Akesson (Opeth)
James Hetfield/Kirk Hammett (Metallica)
Matt Heafy/Corey Beaulieu (Trivium)
Scott Ian/Rob Caggiano (Anthrax)
Brent Hinds/Bill Kelliher (Mastodon)
Jake Pitts/Jinxx (Black Veil Brides)
Robb Flynn/Phil Demmel (Machine Head)
Alexi Laiho/Roope Latvala (Children of Bodom)
•Best Rock Guitarists
Jason Hook/Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch)
Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Mike Mushok (Staind)
Dan Auerbach (Black Keys)
Joe Satriani/Sammy Hagar (Chickenfoot)
Dave Grohl/Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters)
Shaun Morgan (Seether)
Larry Lalonde (Primus)
•Best Blues Guitarist
Johnny Winter
Gary Clark Jr.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Joe Bonamassa
Derek Trucks
Warren Haynes
•Best Shredder
John Petrucci
George Lynch
Doug Aldrich/Reb Beach (Whitesnake)
Tony Macalpine
Paul Gilbert
Joe Satriani
John 5
Chris Broderick
Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)
•Best Metal Album
Machine Head Unto the Locust
Megadeth Th1rt3en
Anthrax Worship Music
Metallica/Lou Reed Lulu
Mastodon The Hunter
Opeth Heritage
Asking Alexandria Reckless & Relentless
Korn The Path of Totality
Devil Wears Prada Dead Throne
Dream Theater A Dramatic Turn of Events
•Best Rock Album
Staind Staind
Foo Fighters Wasting Light
The Black Keys El Camino
Red Hot Chili Peppers I’m with You
Chickenfoot III
Sublime with Rome Yours Truly
Cage the Elephant Thank You, Happy Birthday
Seether Holding onto Strings Better Left to Fray
Black Country Communion 2
Leslie West Unusual Suspects
•Artist to Watch in 2012
Barnburner
Falling In Reverse
Of Mice & Men
Ghost
Gary Clark Jr.
Periphery
Chelsea Grin
Asking Alexandria
... and more.