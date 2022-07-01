What is the greatest song Muse have ever recorded?

Matt Bellamy of Muse is one of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years - and to celebrate the band’s return, with new album album Will of the People released on August 26, Total Guitar wants you to vote for Muse’s greatest song.

Below, we’ve listed every track from their eight studio albums to date, plus the three songs from the new album that have been issued earlier this year – Won’t Stand Down, Compliance and the title track.

There are so any classics to choose from. The early songs that first put Muse on the map – like Muscle Museum from the debut album Showbiz, or Plug In Baby from second album Origin of Symmetry. The hits that made Muse stadium-filling superstars – Supermassive Black Hole, Starlight, Uprising and more. And there are the latter-day anthems such as Psycho, Reapers and Pressure.

So get voting for your favourite now! You can vote for as many songs as you like and we promise to count every one of ’em!

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 362 of Total Guitar, published in August – which has Matt Bellamy on the cover and features a huge, career-spanning interview in which Matt talks in depth about the new album, his influences and his new Manson guitars.