“What you think is guitar is actually me strumming chords on the bass”: When Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger brought a blockbuster new song idea to rehearsal, bassist Ben Kenney came up with the perfect bassline

By
( )
published

Ben Kenney's bassline underwent several changes, but he says there’s one section of the band’s 2006 hit that no guitarist can replicate

Ben Kenney of Incubus performs as part of the Honda Civic Tour at Comfort Dental Amphitheatre on August 30, 2012 in Engelwood, Colorado.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all been there – someone in your band brings a new song idea to rehearsal, and suddenly it's your job to come up with the perfect bassline. It's a fine line to walk: If you're overly adventurous, you risk hijacking the tune, but if you play it safe you may end up with a line – and song – that's downright boring. 

Bassist Ben Kenney of Incubus fame knows this story all too well. When guitarist Mike Einziger brought the idea for the band's 2006 hit Anna Molly, Kenney was presented with a blank canvas. To find the right bassline, he simply listened.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Brian Fox