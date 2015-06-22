Creedence Clearwater Revival: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty

Dave Rubin's Creedence Clearwater Revival: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty teaches the trademark riffs and licks behind 12 of CCR's biggest hits.
Songs include:
- Bad Moon Rising
- Born on the Bayou
- Down on the Corner
- Fortunate Son
- Green River
- Lodi
- Lookin' Out My Back Door
- Proud Mary
- Who'll Stop the Rain
... and more.
Creedence Clearwater Revival: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.95.