Creedence Clearwater Revival: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty

Dave Rubin's Creedence Clearwater Revival: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty teaches the trademark riffs and licks behind 12 of CCR's biggest hits.

Songs include:

  • Bad Moon Rising
  • Born on the Bayou
  • Down on the Corner
  • Fortunate Son
  • Green River
  • Lodi
  • Lookin' Out My Back Door
  • Proud Mary
  • Who'll Stop the Rain

... and more.

Creedence Clearwater Revival: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of John and Tom Fogerty is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.95.