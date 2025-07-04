Can you keep up? 6 minor pentatonic licks that go FASTER!

Can you keep up? 6 minor pentatonic licks that get FASTER! - YouTube Watch On

In the late 1930s, Charlie Christian elevated the electric guitar to an essential solo instrument, paving the way for the electric blues of T-Bone Walker and rock pioneers Chuck Berry and Scotty Moore. These players in turn inspired blues rock icons such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page.

All of these players made extensive use of the minor pentatonic scale because it is flexible over many chord progressions, with a bluesy sound that is intuitive for guitarists to play. Certainly, combining fast minor pentatonic sequences with expressive licks is a hallmark of many great guitar solos.

FAST MINOR PENTATONICS IN ROCK SONGS Led Zeppelin - Communication Breakdown

Hear Jimmy Page in full-on pentatonic action on this solo's aggressive bending and speed. Then try Example 2. Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears

Master Example 3 and then listen to this. Zakk Wylde’s aggressive vibrato, searing bends and rapid note runs build to an intense crescendo with ascending two-string pentatonic groupings in sets of six and then eight. Mr Big - Colorado Bulldog

The blistering pentatonic intro to Colorado Bulldog has three-notes-per-string pentatonic shapes with large stretches (see Example 5).

Moving to the '80s and beyond, the scale has been an integral part of impressive solos by Eric Johnson, Robben Ford and Gary Moore as well as rockers such as Zakk Wylde, Paul Gilbert and Nuno Bettencourt. Today, Joe Bonamassa, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Matteo Mancuso all excel with muscular pentatonic playing.

For this article, the following six minor pentatonic examples are in the key of A minor, so you'll be using the notes of A C D E G. Since each note is either found in the A minor chord (A C E), or can be bent up by a whole tone to one of these chord tones (D to E, G to A), the minor pentatonic is well suited to blues phrasing and bombastic rock blazing.

The six examples show solid approaches for using the minor pentatonic with confidence, control and speed. Each is designed to build upon the previous one, gradually introducing new techniques and patterns, before culminating in a solo study that brings everything together.

Let's go!

Example 1: Ascending and descending A minor pentatonic, shape 1

An ascending A minor pentatonic phrase grouped in four notes followed by a descending cascade grouped in six notes gives this lick an accelerating feel.

Picking every note will bring to mind players like Eric Johnson and Joe Bonamassa, but it also works great with fretting hand hammer-ons and pull-offs. Start slow, aiming for good note clarity and hand synchronisation before attempting 120bpm (and above).

Example 1 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 2: Jimmy Page's fast minor pentatonic style

If you're after fast and iconic minor pentatonic licks, this is a ripper, even if you just learn the first bar. While many late '60s/early '70s players had licks like this, Jimmy Page’s rapid-fire chops on early Led Zeppelin albums are an outstanding go-to source to learn how to burn with pentatonics.

Here, you'll be looping a blues bend/pull-off phrase that then merges into a descending sixes sequence. Make sure not to over-bend or to rush the pull-offs.

Example 2 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 3: Zakk Wylde and John Sykes styled pentatonic shredding

Joining adjacent pentatonic boxes with rapid alternative picking is a favorite technique of players like Zakk Wylde and the late John Sykes.

While some legato could be used, the machine-gun like attack of all notes being picked is a sure fire way of sounding bold and fiery.

Accent the first downstroke in each group of six to help keep your timing tight. Use a downward pick slant and angle to avoid the feeling of getting stuck between the strings.

Example 3 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 4: Michael Schenker and Marty Friedman style pentatonic blazing

Building on the previous example, this extended phrase combines rapid pull-offs with economy picking (using one stroke to cross two or more strings, either down or up). The higher picked notes on the first string are always played with an upstroke, while an economy downstroke (sweep) is used to play the second and first string notes.

It may take several practice sessions with these mini sweep picks – and to feel in control of your timing – but they can provide smooth technique with high tempo playing. Get this mastered then gradually up to 120bpm before tackling it at 160bpm and faster. You'll likely appreciate those gliding sweeps now.

Example 4 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 5: Nuno Bettencourt and Paul Gilbert-style power pentatonic playing

This has all the hallmarks of '80s shred: three-notes-per-string shapes, fast legato, alternate picking and wide stretches. And all this without venturing outside the minor pentatonic scale!

To build up to speed, start by drilling each group of six with hammer-ons before working up to the half-picked/half-hammered approach here. Get this one nailed over a period of time and you'll sound very modern and very shred!

Example 5 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 6: Minor pentatonic mastery – putting it all together

This works the previous five examples into a rock solo that builds in intensity to a speedy climax. Experiment with different rhythmic groupings and change up-picked/legato runs to make these licks your own. Happy pentatonic shredding!

Example 6 (Image credit: Leon Todd)

Example 6 (continued) (Image credit: Leon Todd)