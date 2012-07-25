Eric Clapton Edition of Guitar Legends Features Interviews, Five Transcriptions and More

Guitar Legends: Eric Clapton is a must-have item for fans of any stage of Clapton's long, storied career.

The special issue tells Clapton's story and transcribes five songs, including "Layla," "White Room," "Cocaine" and "Sunshine of Your Love." It features several interviews, details his solo career and his brief but important time with John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers and The Yardbirds.

It also contains the following special features and more:

Strange Brew: Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker gave birth to the power trio, redefined rock and improvisation and sold millions of albums. For all their success, nothing could stop the Cream from curdling.

Time Piece: Blues purist. Guitar god. Pop star. Eric Clapton has been all these and more. In this exhaustive, wide-ranging interview, rock's great survivor reflects on his tumultuous journey.

