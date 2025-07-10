“When the wonderful David Fleming approached me to help out with guitar for the new James Gunn Superman film/soundtrack, I was like, ‘Um, hell yes?!’”: Yvette Young confirms that she's the guitar-wielder on the new Superman soundtrack
In videos posted to social media, Young can be seen recording for Superman using a sparkly pink Ibanez equipped with P-90s, which she had previously teased “may or may not be coming out”
As the DC movie universe gets a reboot and the Man of Steel is reintroduced to the world via James Gunn's Superman, the eyes (and ears) of all music aficionados are on the soundtrack, and keen-eyed electric guitar enthusiasts may notice a familiar name in the credits: Yvette Young.
Young has just confirmed that she has indeed lent her guitar chops to Superman – and the link-up happened thanks to composer David Fleming, whose work can also be heard on HBO's The Last of Us.
“When the wonderful David Fleming approached me to help out with guitar for the new James Gunn Superman film/soundtrack, I was like um HELL YES?!?!?” writes Young on social media.
“Thank you so much for trusting me with your sound and expression. This was a really cool opportunity that I had so much fun exploring sounds with. Here’s some moments I took when I remembered – truth be told I was too immersed to remember most of the time!
“Be sure to check out the film and the soundtrack on streaming. The whole music team is extraordinary and It’s emotional AF!”
In the videos that she posted, Young can be seen wielding a sparkly pink version of her Ibanez signature equipped with P-90s (which she had teased in a recent Guitar World interview “may or may not be coming out”), as well as – in true Yvette fashion – tracks on her DAW that confirm the use of an EBow and fuzz aplenty.
Young had previously commented on her pivot to more soundtrack-adjacent work, telling Guitar World that, “The reason for me pivoting into this kind of stuff isn’t necessarily financial. I was on the model where it's tour, tour, tour. I had this moment last year, or the year before that, where I was just like, ‘What do I even want out of music? Am I enjoying myself?’
“I took a gamble, jumping from being an art teacher to being a touring musician. I can gamble again. I'm gonna go from touring musician to investing in a lot of recording equipment, and we’ll see what happens.”
Among her many new projects, Young has recently joined forces with Walrus Audio on the Qi Etherealizer pedal and collaborated with Hatch on creating a suite of Emo Sound Baths.
